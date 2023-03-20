Worker pulled from pipe at Arlington water treatment plant

Arlington rescue crews pulled a worker out of a pipe at a water treatment plant on Monday morning.

Multiple crews were called to the Pierce Birch Water Treatment Plant near Lake Arlington after they got calls for a trapped worker.

The worker was trapped in a large pipe at the facility 75-feet down.

SKY 4 spotted crews working to save the worker from the pipe and a person being pulled out.

They were then loaded into an ambulance.

The status of the worker is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more information.