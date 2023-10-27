Work begins on new deck park over I-35 near Dallas Zoo

article

Construction has begun on a new park set to be built over Interstate 35 in Oak Cliff.

Leaders held a "groundmaking" event Wednesday to celebrate the start of work on the Southern Gateway Park.

The deck park will be like the popular Klyde Warren Park but span across the interstate between Ewing and Marsalis avenues, near the Dallas Zoo.

It will have green space, a stage pavilion and amphitheater, educational programs, restaurants and shopping all neatly tied together with an open promenade.

The bridge was built by the Texas Department of Transportation earlier this year, preparing the area for the park’s construction.

Wednesday's event featured musical performances from Dallas schools, along with remarks from Mayor Eric Johnson and park leaders.

"It'll be a place where you can learn more about Oak Cliff’s history and culture and see it reflected here every day. It'll be a safe space to play and relax. It'll be a place where kids and adults can come to learn," said April Allen, the president and CEO of the Southern Gateway Public Green Foundation. "It is part of our hope and our mission that it will be a development that will spur new housing options that are open and accessible to all income levels."

Construction on the new park is mostly being funded by private donations.

It is expected to open in late 2024.