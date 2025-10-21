Woman’s decomposing body found in Decatur

article

A rancher found the badly decomposed body of a woman not far from Decatur High School on Monday.

What we know:

Decatur police said they got a call around 10:30 a.m. from a rancher who had been looking for lost livestock in the area. He reported finding the body.

Police said the body, which appeared to be female, was badly decomposed.

It was taken to the Southwest Institute of Forensic Science in Dallas.

At this point, police do not believe the woman had any connection to the high school.

They also don’t suspect foul play.

What we don't know:

The woman had no identification on her.

It’s not clear who she was, how she died, or how long she’d been there.

Forensic investigators will try to answer some of those questions.