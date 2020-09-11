Woman found murdered in Fort Worth neighborhood

Fort Worth police are investigating a woman's murder. Her body was found outside a home Friday after someone reported a shooting.

Police responded to the shooting around 4:30 p.m. The scene is located off Summer Stream Drive in a neighborhood near Sycamore and I-35W in South Fort Worth.

There was a large crowd of people gathered at the scene where a lot of people were very emotional.

From SKY 4, it appeared the woman’s body was near the sidewalk in the driveway of a home.

It’s still unclear as to how she was killed and whether the shooting happened there or elsewhere.

There were a few Fort Worth PD gang unit officers on the scene, and there was also a black sedan parked just around the corner from the house. It had at least one bullet hole in it. Crime scene investigators were focused in on that and ultimately towed it away from the scene.

Some neighbors were just getting home from work when they heard the commotion.

“I heard loud screams saying, ‘Somebody talk to me! Help! Talk to me! You better talk me!’ And then in got quiet for a while,” recalled neighbor Lesa Turnbo. “We got in our car and went that way because we didn’t know if it was somebody needing help and the mother was just screaming and when we got there the police officer, he was giving her CPR. He was doing chest compressions, and it was so sad. The mother was just frantic.”

As of now, police haven't released any information about the victim. Neighbors and a family friend say it's a young woman.

Police haven't said if they have made any arrests at this point, but it is still early on in this investigation.