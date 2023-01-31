Janitor cleaning inmate holding cell gets stuck for 3 days in Florida courthouse

A 72-year-old woman was doing her job cleaning when she was accidentally locked in a holding cell at the Orange County Courthouse in Orlando all weekend with no food and no medicine.

Deputies said they found the woman early Monday morning after seeing her cleaning cart outside the cell. According to their report, the woman was cleaning the holding area on the 23rd floor of the courthouse late Friday night when she was locked inside.

She was not taken to the hospital, but hadn't eaten in days and did not have her insulin. She was apparently able to get water from a small faucet inside the cell.

Deputies said she left her cell phone on her cart, and no one could hear her knocking. The building is closed on Saturdays and Sundays, though records show there should have been security in the building during that time.