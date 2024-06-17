Woman, child shot by suspect in car, Dallas police say

article

Police are looking for a person who shot a woman and a child in Southeast Dallas.

Officers were called to Murdock Road shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators say the victims were driving when there was an argument with an unknown suspect, who was also in a vehicle.

The suspect began shooting into the victims' vehicle, hitting the woman and child.

The woman was critically injured and the child is stable, according to police.

READ MORE: Accused drunken driver called 911 to report his deadly hit-and-run, Dallas police say

Police did not give a description of the car or the suspected shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.