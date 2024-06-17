Woman, child shot by suspect in car, Dallas police say
DALLAS - Police are looking for a person who shot a woman and a child in Southeast Dallas.
Officers were called to Murdock Road shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Investigators say the victims were driving when there was an argument with an unknown suspect, who was also in a vehicle.
The suspect began shooting into the victims' vehicle, hitting the woman and child.
The woman was critically injured and the child is stable, according to police.
Police did not give a description of the car or the suspected shooter.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.