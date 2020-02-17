Woman attacked while running in Frisco neighborhood, police say

A lot of people in Frisco are on edge after a woman said she was attacked while running Monday morning.

It happened just before 6:30 a.m. as the 54-year-old woman was running in the Trails neighborhood near The Trails Parkway and Crockett Drive.

She told police she passed a man on the sidewalk who was dressed in all black. He grabbed her and threw her to the ground.

Police said she was able to fight him off and run to a nearby home for help.

Members of a running group who frequent the area said they believe they’ve seen him several times wandering that route and he appeared “out of place.”

“That’s amazing. She was brave, I would say. I think we all need to be careful,” said Andy Roy, who often runs in the same area. “This is something kind of scary. I hope it doesn’t happen again and we find the guy who’s doing it.”

Frisco police searched the area but were unable to find the suspect.

They said the neighborhood doesn’t see much crime. They are now looking for surveillance video to help identify the man.

The woman was treated at the hospital for minor injuries she suffered during the attack. A friend told FOX 4 she is still pretty sore.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Frisco Police Department at 972-292-6010.