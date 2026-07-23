‘Wings of Rescue’ flight leaves North Texas for Texas Hill Country

The Brief Volunteers loaded a plane in Addison with pet food, crates, and veterinary supplies to assist flood-impacted areas. Wings of Rescue and North Texas animal welfare groups coordinated the relief flight to support local shelters pushed past capacity. Aside from transporting supply aid, the nonprofit organization has also been relocating current shelter pets to free up critical space and reuniting lost animals with their owners.



A plane full of pet supply donations will arrive in the Texas Hill Country soon to help those affected by the deadly flooding last week.

Wings of Rescue Humanitarian Flight

What we know:

On Thursday, Wings of Rescue volunteers spent the morning loading 18,000 pounds of donations onto a plane on a private airstrip in Addison.

The plane will deliver pet food, veterinary supplies, pet crates, and other essentials for pets to the areas impacted by the floods.

Wings of Rescue, a nonprofit organization dedicated to flights that help at-risk pets, said many shelters in the Texas Hill Country are far beyond capacity as families deal with the loss of their homes.

The organization coordinated with the Humane Society of North Texas, Operation Kindness, the SPCA of Texas, and other supporters to collect donations.

What they're saying:

"Best Friends Animal Society, along with Austin Pets Alive are going to be unloading, and from there, they will distribute directly to the families who are in need. I mean, it's just so well orchestrated. I can't say enough. It's not our first rodeo," said Cassie Davidson with the Humane Society of North Texas.

Related article

What's next:

This is just one of the organization’s several disaster response missions.

Wings of Rescue has already transported some shelter pets out of Central Texas to create more kennel space there.

Volunteers are also helping to reunite lost pets with their owners.