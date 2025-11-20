Will Amazon deliver on Thanksgiving and Black Friday?

article

The Brief Amazon will not conduct regular delivery services on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 27), suspending operations like major carriers such as USPS, UPS, and FedEx. Black Friday (Nov. 28) is a standard business day for Amazon, and normal delivery services are expected to resume on that day. Food delivery services like DoorDash and Uber Eats are expected to be available on Thanksgiving, but service will be limited and wait times may be longer.



Amazon will not conduct regular delivery services on Thanksgiving Day, but its operations will return to normal on Black Friday, which the company observes as a standard business day for deliveries.

Thanksgiving Day Delivery

Thanksgiving Day, observed this year on Nov. 27, 2025, is one of the major U.S. holidays on which Amazon suspends its regular delivery operations. Other major carriers, including USPS, UPS, and FedEx, also typically suspend most of their services on the holiday. Same-Day Delivery is also generally unavailable from Amazon on Thanksgiving.

Black Friday Delivery

Delivery services will resume the following day, Friday, Nov. 28, 2025, often referred to as Black Friday. Normal delivery operations are expected to be in effect, with carrier services also typically returning to normal or modified schedules.

Related article

Can I get DoorDash or Uber Eats on Thanksgiving Day?

For food delivery, services like DoorDash and Uber Eats are expected to be available on Thanksgiving, though service will be limited.

Availability will depend heavily on individual restaurants choosing to open, and customers should anticipate potentially longer wait times and higher prices due to fewer drivers being online. Customers are advised to check the apps for available restaurants, as many local and smaller establishments may be closed.