Whooping cough cases on the rise in Texas

Whooping cough cases in Texas have reached a number that has not been seen in the state in more than a decade, and medical experts are concerned.

Texas Whooping Cough Cases

By the numbers:

Cases in Texas have reached an 11-year high with about 3,500 cases across the state through October.

About 85 percent of those cases have occurred in children, according to preliminary data from the Department of State Health Services.

Infants under the age of one are at the greatest risk for serious, potentially deadly complications. A third of all babies will be hospitalized if they are infected.

At least two infant deaths have also been linked to the current outbreak.

What they're saying:

Medical professionals are worried that colder temperatures in the coming months will make things even worse. They are urging people to get vaccinated.

Dr. Charles Dunlap, a pediatrician with Pediatric Associates of Dallas, believes the increase in cases is a result of declining vaccination rates.

"School-aged children, prior to the pandemic, 95% were vaccinated against whooping cough, pertussis. That number has declined to under 93%. And people may think that is not very much. But that small amount makes a difference in herd immunity," he said.

What you can do:

Children between the ages of 2 months and 12 years need a series of five vaccinations against pertussis, which is usually given alongside a tetanus shot.

Adults need to receive the vaccination once every 10 years.

Whooping Cough Symptoms

Whooping cough, caused by the bacterium Bordetella pertussis, starts with symptoms similar to a common cold, but progresses to severe coughing fits that can last for weeks or even months.

The cough can start mild but get worse quickly, often in the middle of the night, making it difficult for a child to breathe.

"Any child with respiratory distress in the middle of the night, we recommend you call us and talk to the nursing staff on call. If you can’t do that, you should go to a pediatric emergency room," Dr. Dunlap said.

RSV, Flu, & COVID Cases

Dr. Dunlap said his office in Plano is starting to see an uptick in RSV, flu A, and flu B cases as well. But COVID cases have remained flat so far.