WATCH: Texas police use jumper cables to rescue mother, 3 kids from rushing floodwater

The Brief During a severe storm in White Settlement, Texas, police officers successfully rescued a mother and her three children using a pair of jumper cables as an improvised lifeline. Sergeant John Banner secured the children in his patrol vehicle before instructing the mother to wrap the cables around her chest so officers could anchor her against the rushing floodwaters. The dramatic rescue has prompted Police Chief Christopher Cook to mandate that all patrol units carry professional water rescue throw bags moving forward.



Viral bodycam footage captured the moment North Texas police officers used a pair of jumper cables as a makeshift lifeline to rescue a mother and her three children from rising floodwaters Saturday night.

What we know:

The incident began around 11:12 p.m. in the 8100 block of Western Hills Boulevard. A White Settlement patrol supervisor witnessed a sedan become stranded and "high-centered" on a curb as a nearby drainage channel began to overflow. The front of the vehicle was quickly engulfed by fast-moving water heading toward a nearby creek.

The supervisor immediately moved three small children found standing near the car into his patrol Tahoe to ensure their safety. He then made contact with the mother, who was trapped by the driver’s side door and unable to reach higher ground due to the current.

Fearing the woman might slip or the car would be swept away before the fire department arrived, officers improvised. They didn't have a rescue rope, so they used a set of jumper cables from a patrol unit. Following the supervisor's instructions, the woman secured the cables under her arms and around her chest while three officers anchored the other end.

Firefighters eventually arrived and pulled the vehicle back to the roadway. All four family members were checked by medical personnel and found to be unharmed.

The supervisor, identified as Sgt. John Banner, remained with the mother throughout the ordeal to keep her calm.

Local perspective:

In response to the close call, White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook has ordered that all patrol vehicles be equipped with water rescue throw bags moving forward.