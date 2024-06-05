Expand / Collapse search
Man rescued from bottom of 60-foot embankment at White Rock Creek, DFR says

By
Published  June 5, 2024 9:24am CDT
FOX 4

DALLAS - Dallas Fire-Rescue teams jumped into action on Wednesday morning to rescue a man from a creek.

Officials say someone called 911 shortly after 5:30 a.m. because they heard a man yelling for help in the area of Whistle Stop Place.

A man was at the bottom of a 50-60 foot embankment on the Jackson Branch of White Rock Creek.

First responders put the man on a backboard and pulled him up the embankment.

Dallas Fire-Rescue says the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries to his lower body and was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

Officials did not say how the man ended up at the bottom of the embankment.