Whiskey Cake adds new brunch menu with steak hash

Whiskey Cake is rolling out a new brunch menu that puts a bold twist on classic American comfort food.

Executive Chef Nick Walker joined Good Day to make steak hash with chili butter potatoes, shishito peppers, a sunny egg, and an avocado hollandaise.

The brunch menu also features deviled eggs with a Bloody Mary twist, brunch sandwiches, BLT toast, a yogurt parfait, and, of course, whiskey cake. And, the restaurant has a new cocktail tower.

Whiskey Cake has locations in Plano, Los Colinas, and Fort Worth.

Whiskey Cake Avocado Hollandaise

Serves 2-4



½ Avocado diced

2 Tbsp Lemon Juice

½ cup Hot Water

1/2 Bunch Cilantro, Minimal Stems, Large Chop

1/2 Poblano Pepper – fire roasted, peeled with seeds

1 Tsp Kosher Salt

½ Tsp Ground Black Pepper

2 Egg Yolks

1 Cup Melted Butter



In a small pot, heat butter until hot and melted, set aside and gather remaining ingredients.

In blender, add all remaining ingredients to blender except melted butter. Puree on high until smooth, reduce blender speed to low/med speed.

Slowly add hot melted butter to mixture in blender over low/med speed until fully incorporated.

Remove from blender and store in a warm area until plated.

LINK: www.whiskeycake.com