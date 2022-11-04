There is an enhanced risk of severe storms in North Texas this Friday.

It is expected to bring strong winds, hail, and possibly tornadoes.

"My gut tells me we are likely to see at least a tornado warning or two today," said FOX 4 meteorologist Evan Andrews this morning. "Just because there is one in your county doesn't mean you are going to experience it. It doesn't mean it is going to go over your house you just have to be prepared. Just know what to do."

So what should you do if there is a tornado near you?

Here is a guide.

What to do if you live in a house

If you live in a house and there is a tornado near you get as low as you can go.

Basements and underground shelters are ideal, but realistically, not many people have those around here.

You should go to an interior room, with no windows on the ground floor.

The National Weather Service says that is sufficient to shelter 99% of all tornadoes and live.

What to do if you live in an apartment

The same logic applies with a house as an apartment.

If there is a tornado warning, make your way to the ground floor, away from any windows.

What to do if you are in car

If you are in a car, and there is a tornado warning near you, drive to a sturdy building and take shelter until the threat passes.

You should never park underneath a bridge or an overpass.

You could cause a wreck with unsuspecting drivers behind you, or you could cause a traffic jam leaving people stuck on the highway with no way to get to safety.

Strong winds, like the ones from a tornado, increase under bridges as the air funnels to squeeze through, according to the National Weather Service.

Because of that people have died attempting to shelter underneath a bridge.

If you need to immediately find shelter, pull over, get out of your car and lay in a ditch.