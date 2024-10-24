Where refugees in Texas are arriving from

article

In the last 50 years, the United States has resettled more than three million refugees. Those fleeing violence, persecution and war are more likely to come to the United States.

The number of refugees admitted into the country per year is proposed by the president and requires congressional approval. After the 9/11 attacks, President George W. Bush suspended refugee admissions for several months due to national security concerns. From 2001 to 2015, caps on refugee admissions stayed between 70,000 and 80,000.

According to the Council on Foreign Relations, in 2016, President Obama increased an earlier approved ceiling of 80,000 to allow in an additional 5,000 refugees as part of an effort to address a growing migration crisis caused by worsening conflict in Syria. Then in 2017, Obama proposed the U.S. set a ceiling of 110,000 refugee admissions.

President Trump reversed Obama’s proposed ceiling by capping the number of refugees allowed into the country in FY2017 at 50,000. He lowered this ceiling further to 45,000 for 2018, then 30,000 for 2019, and 18,000 for 2020. His administration argued that the reduction was necessary to direct more government resources to the backlog of applications from nearly 800,000 asylum seekers who had reached the southern U.S. border. Trump lowered the ceiling again to 15,000 for FY2021.

In May 2021, President Biden revised Trump’s annual admissions cap to 62,500 for the remainder of the year, and in October, he doubled the ceiling for FY 2022 to 125,000. Biden maintained the 125,000 cap for FY 2023 and FY 2024, with the majority of 2024 admission slots allocated for refugees from Africa and Latin America and the Caribbean.

In September 2024, the greatest number of refugees admitted by the U.S. came from Venezeula, Afghanistan, and Congo. Each nation faces a unique set of circumstances that can make their citizens unsafe if they stay in their home country.

Here are the numbers of refugees and their countries of origin resettled in Texas in September 2024, according to the Refugee Processing Center.

September 2024 refugee statistics

Countries where refugees arrived from in September to Texas:

Venezuela: 551 Afghanistan: 275 Congo: 217 Myanmar: 216 Syria: 95 Eritrea: 79 Guatemala: 59 Nicaragua: 52 Somalia: 27 Iraq: 16 Republic of South Sudan: 15 Burundi: 14 Colombia: 13 Honduras: 12 Sudan: 12 Pakistan: 11 Central African Republic: 7 Ethiopia: 7 Iran: 6 El Salvador: 5 Nigeria: 4 Yemen: 4 Cuba: 3 Palestine: 2

To the U.S. as a whole:

Venezuela: 3,653 Congo: 2,296 Afghanistan: 2,068 Syria: 1,585 Myanmar: 1,455

Top 5 states that accepted the most refugees in September:

Texas: 1,702 California: 1,550 New York: 918 Florida: 768 Illinois: 750

Top 5 states that accepted the most refugees in FY2024:

Texas: 9,764 California: 7,597 New York: 6,234 Florida: 4,578 Pennsylvania: 4,445

FY2024 refugee statistics

Countries where refugees arrived from Oct. 1, 2023 through Sept. 30, 2024 to Texas:

Venezuela - Refugees that arrived from Venezuela since October 2023

To Texas: 2,039

To the U.S. as a whole: 12,878

Congo - Refugees that arrived from Congo since October 2023

To Texas: 1,791

To the U.S. as a whole: 19,922

Afghanistan - Refugees that arrived from Afghanistan since October 2023

To Texas: 1,574

To the U.S. as a whole: 14,707

Myanmar - Refugees that arrived from Myanmar since October 2023

To Texas: 882

To the U.S. as a whole: 7,347

Syria - Refugees that arrived from Syria since October 2023

To Texas: 676

To the U.S. as a whole: 11,274

Guatemala - Refugees that arrived from Guatemala since October 2023

To Texas: 551

To the U.S. as a whole: 5,017

Nicaragua - Refugees that arrived from Nicaragua since October 2023

To Texas: 313

To the U.S. as a whole: 3,299

Eritrea - Refugees that arrived from Eritrea since October 2023

To Texas: 286

To the U.S. as a whole: 2,410

Iraq - Refugees that arrived from Iraq since October 2023

To Texas: 189

To the U.S. as a whole: 2,278

Somalia - Refugees that arrived from Somalia since October 2023

To Texas: 177

To the U.S. as a whole: 4,801

Top states receiving refugees from Venezuela

Texas: 2,039 Florida: 1,883 Illinois: 664 New York: 514 Georgia: 512

Top states receiving refugees from Congo

Texas: 1,791 Kentucky: 1,735 Ohio: 1,343 New York: 1,295 Arizona: 1,274

Top states receiving refugees from Afghanistan

California: 3,171 Texas: 1,574 Virginia: 1,257 Washington: 889 New York: 658

Top states receiving refugees from Myanmar

Texas: 882 Illinois: 761 New York: 736 Wisconsin: 570 Georgia: 462

Top states receiving refugees from Syria

Michigan: 1,186 New York: 1,112 Pennsylvania: 954 California: 763 Texas: 676

Top states receiving refugees from Guatemala

California: 794 Texas: 551 Florida: 257 North Carolina: 255 New York: 219

Top states receiving refugees from Nicaragua

Florida: 382 Texas: 313 California: 259 North Carolina: 139 Minnesota: 135

Top states receiving refugees from Eritrea

Texas: 286 Washington: 253 lowa: 162 North Carolina: 141 Maryland: 129

Top states receiving refugees from Iraq

California: 364 Michigan: 260 Texas: 189 Nebraska: 136 Illinois: 122

Top states receiving refugees from Somalia

Minnesota: 1,267 New York: 366 Ohio: 326 Arizona: 280 Missouri: 257