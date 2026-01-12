Where is everyone moving? 6 Texas metros rank among top 25

article

The Brief Texas dominated the 2025 U-Haul Growth Index, with the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Houston, and Austin claiming the top three spots in the nation for metropolitan growth. Dallas-Fort Worth maintained its status as the top destination for one-way movers for the second consecutive year, while McKinney ranked as the highest-growth Texas city. Major U.S. cities like San Francisco and Denver saw a migration rebound, reversing their 2024 losses to post net population gains alongside the booming Sun Belt.



Texas effectively swept the podium for metropolitan growth in 2025, with the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington area leading the nation as the primary destination for one-way U-Haul movers for the second consecutive year.

The 2025 U-Haul Growth Index, released Tuesday, reveals a "Texas stronghold" in the top tiers of migration. The Lone Star State claimed the top three spots for metropolitan growth and placed six metros in the top 25 overall.

Texas sweeps podium for metro growth in 2025

Big picture view:

The Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro area repeated its 2024 performance, netting the highest gain of one-way customers in the country. It was followed closely by Houston (No. 2) and Austin (No. 3), completing a Texas sweep of the top three positions.

Other Texas metros making the top 25 include:

Brownsville & McAllen (No. 10)

San Antonio (No. 21)

College Station (No. 23)

While the Florida city of Ocala took the No. 1 spot for "city proper" growth, several Texas municipalities made significant gains.

McKinney ranked as the No. 6 growth city in the nation, while Seguin (No. 14) made its debut on the U-Haul Growth Index. Other notable Texas city rankings include New Braunfels (No. 15) and Conroe (No. 20).

Other top destinations

Dig deeper:

Beyond the Texas border, the Southeast remained a high-traffic region.

Florida continues to lead the "city proper" category, holding 12 of the top 25 growth cities.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (No. 3 city) and Charlotte, North Carolina (No. 4 metro) also saw high volumes of incoming DIY movers.

Notably, the 2025 data showed a resurgence for major cities like San Francisco, Denver, and Philadelphia. These markets, which experienced net losses in 2024, reversed the trend this year to post strong net gains.

Related article

U-Haul growth metros

Dallas, Texas (ranked No. 1 in 2024) Houston, Texas (ranked No. 9 in 2024) Austin, Texas (ranked No. 5 in 2024) Charlotte, North Carolina (ranked No. 2 in 2024) Phoenix, Arizona (ranked No. 3 in 2024) Nashville, Tennessee (ranked No. 6 in 2024) Charleston, South Carolina (ranked No. 13 in 2024) Raleigh, North Carolina (ranked No. 7 in 2024) Atlanta, Georgia Brownsville and McAllen, Texas (ranked No. 21 in 2024) Lakeland, Florida (ranked No. 4 in 2024) Boise, Idaho (ranked No. 17 in 2024) Palm Bay, Florida (ranked No. 8 in 2024) Minneapolis, Minnesota Spokane, Washington (ranked No. 24 in 2024) San Diego, California San Francisco, California Jacksonville, Florida (ranked No. 11 in 2024) Port St. Lucie, Florida Denver, Colorado San Antonio, Texas Bend, Oregon (ranked No. 19 in 2024) College Station, Texas Miami, Florida Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

U-Haul growth cities

Ocala, Florida (ranked No. 1 in 2024) North Port, Florida Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (ranked No. 5 in 2024) Kissimmee, Florida (ranked No. 3 in 2024) Clermont, Florida (ranked No. 15 in 2024) McKinney, Texas Fort Lauderdale, Florida St. Augustine, Florida Daytona Beach, Florida Panama City, Florida (ranked No. 21 in 2024) Meridian, Idaho North Fort Myers, Florida Fredericksburg, Virginia (ranked No. 2 in 2024) Seguin, Texas New Braunfels, Texas Leesburg, Florida Auburn, Alabama (ranked No. 12 in 2024) Sarasota, Florida St. Cloud, Florida Conroe, Texas Sparks, Nevada Garner, North Carolina Nampa, Idaho Cookeville, Tennessee (ranked No. 13 in 2024) Lacey, Washington

U-Haul data information

U-Haul gathers data from more than 2.5 million annual one-way transactions. The data measures the net gain of customers who drop off equipment in a specific location compared to those who pick it up. The network consists of more than 24,000 locations. The index is used to measure residential migration patterns across the U.S. and Canada.