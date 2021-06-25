When pressed for answers, American Airlines unable to give details about upcoming cancellations

There are lots of questions from summer travelers following American Airline's cancellation of thousands of flights over the next month.

Many people are wondering if their flights will be impacted.

FOX 4’s Steven Noviello hoped to sit down for an interview with American Airlines, but the Fort Worth based carrier said they're not making themselves available.

There are thousands of people affected by flight cancellations, but they chose not to sit down and speak with us.

So we pressed for the answers people want about their upcoming flights through email. We were referred by American to a web link for "extensive details" about changes to scheduled service, but the only problem was there were none.

We have been able to confirm that if you are a passenger with a flight on American through the first half of July, notifications of all proactive schedule adjustments have gone out.

So if you're wondering if your flight will take off and have not received notice otherwise, you should feel confident your itinerary is unaffected.

American said just 1%, roughly 72 of more than 5,600 daily flights, are being affected, but we have already seen far greater cancellation numbers.

In fact, there were more than twice as many in a single day.

So what about moving forward?

American has maintained they will try to concentrate changes "in markets with multiple flight options" for rebooking.

We asked specifically which markets those are and were told, sorry, "I don't have that handy to share at this time."

We'll keep trying to get answers for those trying to get information about whether their upcoming flight will be impacted.