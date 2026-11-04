When James Talarico will officially take office in Washington as Texas’ new U.S. senator

The Brief Texas' newly elected U.S. senator will officially take office at noon on Jan. 3, 2027, as mandated by the 20th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The swearing-in will coincide with the official convening of the 120th Congress in Washington, D.C. Before taking the oath, the senator-elect must await official state certification of the final vote totals and the issuance of a formal Certificate of Election.



Following state Rep. James Talarico’s victory over Attorney General Ken Paxton in Tuesday’s midterm election, voters across Texas are tracking when the state’s newly elected senator will officially assume office in Washington.

When does Talarico take office?

The answer is set by the U.S. Constitution: Talarico will officially take office at noon on Jan. 3, 2027, when the 120th Congress convenes.

Under the 20th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, the terms of outgoing members of Congress expire at noon on Jan. 3, at which point the six-year terms of their newly elected successors begin.

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The Senate Class System and Talarico’s Seat

Dig deeper:

Article I, Section 3 of the Constitution divides the 100-member U.S. Senate into three classes to create staggered six-year terms, with roughly one-third of the chamber facing election every two years.

Texas’ two U.S. Senate seats belong to different classes:

Class II (Nov. 3, 2026 Election): The seat won by Talarico belongs to Class II. The current term began on Jan. 3, 2021, and officially expires at noon on Jan. 3, 2027. Incumbent Republican John Cornyn previously held the seat before losing in the GOP primary runoff, setting up the general election matchup between Talarico and Paxton. Talarico’s upcoming term will run through Jan. 3, 2033.

Class I (Next Election: Nov. 2030): Texas’ other Senate seat is held by Republican Ted Cruz, who won reelection in November 2024. His Class I term runs through Jan. 3, 2031.

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The Path to Swearing-In for Talarico

Timeline:

While Talarico declared victory following election night calls, his official transition follows a set legal process over the coming weeks:

State Certification: Local and state election officials will finalize canvas totals, after which Texas state authorities will issue an official Certificate of Election to Talarico.

Opening of the 120th Congress: Talarico will travel to the U.S. Capitol for the formal convening of the new Congress on Jan. 3, 2027.

Taking the Oath: At noon on Jan. 3, Talarico will be sworn in on the Senate floor, taking the constitutional oath of office to officially assume full legislative duties representing Texas.