Wet Wednesday: Rain dampens morning commute

Drivers in North Texas can expect a wet commute and rain for much of the day.

Meteorologist Evan Andrews said rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast for all of North Texas Wednesday. Some heavy rain and small hail are possible with winds picking up to about 25 mph and temperatures in the 50s.

FOX 4 reporter Ashley Paredez was out on the roads during rush hour and passed several car wrecks including a major one on Interstate 35E in Lewisville.

“People are slowing down so that’s a good thing. This morning as we have been driving we see that people are being cautious and driving 5 to 10 mph under the speed limit,” she said.

She reminded drivers to plan ahead and expect delays.

The chilly rain could slow around noon and in the afternoon but will likely return in the evening and linger until near midnight. Then the skies will clear and the weather will be sunny and in the 70s on Thursday, Evan said.