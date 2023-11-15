A lucky Waxahachie resident has claimed a $4 million Mega Millions prize.

The claimant, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the ticket at the Tiger Mart on Brown Street in Waxahachie.

The person matched all 5 white ball numbers (11-32-43-57-70) in the drawing held on Oct. 27, but not the Mega Ball (6).

Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday.