Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, Cooke County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County
2
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM CDT, Cooke County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Red River County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Delta County, Hopkins County, Rains County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Henderson County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Anderson County

Watch: Penguins released back into Argentinian ocean after being nursed back to health

By Chris Williams
Published 
Wild Nature
Fox TV Stations

Rehabilitated penguins released back into ocean off Argentina

Fifteen Magellanic penguins once suffering from miscellaneous ailments were released back into the ocean in San Clemente del Tuyu, Argentina. (Credit: Mundo Marino via Storyful)

Fifteen Magellanic penguins were released back into the ocean after suffering from miscellaneous ailments.

They were sent back into the wild in San Clemente del Tuyu, Argentina, on Wednesday.

Footage showed the moment the group of penguins were released back into the Atlantic Ocean after being nursed back to health.

RELATED: Watch: Mama bear, cubs enjoy back scratches in Maine woods

A foundation said the penguins were rescued from the beaches along Buenos Aires between 2022 and 2023. The animals had showed signs of malnutrition and hypothermia. One of them had been oiled, and another one had ingested plastics. 

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.