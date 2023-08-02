Expand / Collapse search
Watch: Eagle swoops down and catches fish midair, wowing onlookers

By FOX TV Digital Team
Eagle's eye wows onlookers as it catches fish mid-air

Watch this bald eagle take fishing to a whole new level.

An eagle in British Columbia put on an impressive show for a man and his friends when it swooped down and caught a fish in midair.

Video shows Adam Pardiac holding a fish and pointing it upward toward the perched eagle before throwing the fish high into the air above Durrance Lake in Smokehouse Bay, B.C.. The eagle soared toward the fish and caught it with its talons.

READ MORE: This bald eagle is actually incubating a rock: 'We have yet to see a rock hatch'

Pardiac told Storyful that the eagle, who he’s named Burt, watches him fish regularly. Eagles are known for stealing food from other eagles, and according to Pardiac, Burt tries to steal Pardiac’s fish sometimes as he reels them into shore.

"This time I decided to be generous and feed him," Pardiac said.