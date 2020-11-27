Vitruvian Lights display opens in Addison Friday night

article

The largest free holiday light display in North Texas opens Friday night.

Vitruvian Lights, near Midway and Spring Valley roads in Addison, features more than 1 million sparkling lights wrapped around hundreds of trees.

The lights will be on every evening from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Vitruvian Park will not have any special events because of COVID-19.

Visitors are encouraged to walk through the park, while wearing masks, and follow social distance guidelines.

The light show closes January 3.