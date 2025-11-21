Viral video of mom in labor at DFW hospital sparks outrage, legal action

The Brief A viral video showing a Black mother in labor at Dallas Regional Medical Center has sparked outrage and legal action. Civil rights firm Romanucci & Blandin, known for the Botham Jean case, now represents the family. State Rep. Rhetta Bowers met with hospital officials, saying more meetings are planned to ensure accountability.



A video of a Black woman apparently being ignored while going into labor at a Dallas hospital has taken the internet by storm, with many people in ire at the actions of staff members.

The family is still asking for privacy, but the law firm representing them told FOX 4 today that more is coming as they are looking into all legal remedies.

The viral video also caught the attention of state lawmakers who met with the hospital staff earlier this week.

Viral Dallas hospital video

Dallas Regional Hospital labor video

The video is of a black mother apparently in active labor at Dallas Regional Medical Center in Mesquite and has gone viral.

Many commenters are outraged by the way it appeared she was treated.

The mother and baby were released from the hospital, and they're recovering at home.

Rep. Bowers wants change

The video prompted dozens of calls to state Rep. Rhetta Bowers (D-Rowlett), who had her own feelings about the video.

What they're saying:

"One of shock, compassion and empathy. Those are the words that come to mind for me," Bowers said.

The hospital told FOX 4 it is reviewing the situation to understand what occurred, but couldn't share any more details due to patient privacy laws.

On Monday, Bowers sat down with Mesquite city leaders, hospital administration and staff, and state representative Linda Garcia.

"We don't have all the answers we need. That was, as I said, it was the initial meeting, and we realized that this is a series of meetings, and we will soon hopefully have an update," Bowers said.

Dallas Regional Hospital labor video

What's next:

This issue hits close to home for Bowers.

"I am a black mom that has her own personal story, and certainly that is even further why I could feel her pain."

Which is why she plans to stay involved as the case moves forward.

"We have to make sure that, not only at the state level but at the federal level, that we are certainly addressing this issue," Bowers said.

Family gets legal representation

Friday, the Chicago civil rights law firm Romanucci and Blandin announced it is representing the family along with another firm in Houston.

This is the firm who also represented Botham Jean's family in the case against former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, who shot and killed Jean in his apartment.

The family asked for privacy, but the law firm sent FOX 4 a statement that says in part:

"The law firms are exploring all legal remedies in this case and are becoming increasingly concerned with the disparity and the level of care being provided to people of color versus those who are not."