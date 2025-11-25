Viral Dallas Christmas mansion has a new Grinch theme for 2025

The Brief A viral mansion in Dallas's Preston Hollow neighborhood has returned this year with new Grinch-themed decorations. Some neighbors are unhappy, citing public safety concerns from the heavy traffic. Last year, the city of Dallas spent $25,000 in taxpayer dollars to control traffic around the home.



The Christmas decorations are out again at a mansion in Dallas’s Preston Hollow neighborhood that went viral last year.

And while it may be a welcome sight for the masses, some neighbors aren’t feeling the joy.

Viral Dallas Christmas House

What's new:

This year, what became known as the viral Christmas house in Preston Hollow has a completely new set of decorations.

In 2024, TikTok videos of the home's elaborate light display went viral on TikTok and began attracting visitors from across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and beyond.

"I think it's really fun, fun for the kids. I know it causes traffic, but it celebrates the season," said Julie Mills, who lives nearby.

The homeowner told FOX 4 he does not do it all for the publicity. Rather, he started it for his own kids, and now he keeps it going for the joy of others.

The other side:

While neighbors say they get the message that he’s trying to send with this year’s Grinch theme, they believe the safety issues the decorations pose are no laughing matter.

Vin, who only wanted to share his first name, believes the crowds on the narrow street without a sidewalk are a disaster waiting to happen. His son and grandchildren live in the neighborhood, so he visits often.

"With traffic going both ways, you had thousands of people with little kids coming to see that," he said. "Every night I am here, I worry about an ambulance coming to pick up a kid."

He also worries about fire trucks being able to get through, for good reason. His son's home caught fire during the holidays last year. Fortunately, it happened at 3 a.m.

"If it had been when the crowds were here, their house would have burned down," he said.

Stephen Collins, who lives nearby, believes the problems also extend beyond public safety.

"In the real estate world, there is a phase, the clause of quiet enjoyment.’ Pardon the pub not about Santa Claus. It has to do with quiet enjoyment. I would suggest these neighbors are not getting any enjoyment or quiet," he said.

Halloween Spirit

Last month, the homeowner set out Halloween decorations, which also drew crowds of people.

He said he passed out $4,500 worth of Halloween candy.

Dallas Code Enforcement

Last December, the city of Dallas spent $25,000 to control the traffic in the neighborhood.

The city’s Quality of Life committee was supposed to discuss new code compliance tools the city could use to address nuisance behaviors, but staff is reportedly still compiling some additional data.

