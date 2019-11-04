Video shows suspect running from CVS after shooting pregnant clerk

University Park police released surveillance video of the person who shot a pregnant store clerk during a robbery.

The video shows the suspect going into the store on Mockingbird Lane at U.S. Highway 75 around 6:40 a.m. Saturday morning.

While in the store, police said he demanded money and then a clerk who was 8 months pregnant. He took off without getting any cash.

The clerk was rushed to the hospital where her baby boy was delivered. Both remain in critical condition but are said to be stable.

Related: Pregnant employee shot during robbery at CVS in University Park and her baby still 'critical condition, but stable'

The surveillance video shows the suspect wearing dark clothes and a dark hooded coat run out of the store. His face appears to be covered.

Advertisement

The University Park Police Department said they are also reviewing video from inside the store but haven’t released it because they don’t want to jeopardize the investigation.

The department has three detectives working on the case and following up on leads.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact University Park PD at 214-987-5350.