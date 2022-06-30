Video: Man seen stealing ‘Star Wars’ stormtrooper statue from driveway

The force is nowhere to be found with this one.

An Oklahoma man was caught on video stealing a "Star Wars" stormtrooper statue from outside a home in Tulsa on the morning of June 17, according to police.

Video published to the Tulsa Police Department’s Facebook page showed an unidentified man approaching the stormtrooper and then quietly lifting the figure before walking away with it.

Police speculated the man was "upset with Order 66 and revenging the Jedi," the Facebook post read.

"The Force Will Be Strong with the Chosen One who can bring this nerf-herder before the Jedi Council (or in this case, Criminal Court). Imperial Credit (AKA cash rewards) are paid for information that leads to an arrest," the department wrote in their post.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

