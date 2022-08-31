VIDEO: Fort Worth Police shoot suspect holding woman at gunpoint

Fort Worth police released new body camera video of an apparent hostage situation that ended with both the suspect and the hostage dead.

Police said the chase started Sunday night in Troy, located in Bell County near Temple. It went on for about 130 miles with state troopers and other law enforcement agencies following.

Fort Worth officers were asked to assist at 7:23 p.m. and were told that a male passenger in the car had threatened to shoot the female driver.

By the time the car reached Fort Worth, the white Toyota Prius was driving erratically. A man, later identified as 38-year-old J'Quinnton Hopson, appeared to be holding a gun to the neck of the female driver, 31-year-old Shaelan Hill.

Both Hopson and Hill had addresses in the Austin area.

A 2018 mugshot of J'Quinnton Hopson. (Source: Austin Police)

The car crashed into a guardrail on the Spur 280 exit from Interstate 35W outside of downtown Fort Worth.

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes says officers ordered the occupants out of the vehicle and a struggle started inside of the car. That’s when police said the man shot the woman.

Police say they moved in to attempt to save Hill, but found Hopson using her body as a shield, refusing to drop his weapon. Two Fort Worth PD officers shot the suspect. Officers rushed Hill to a local hospital in their patrol vehicles. She died at the hospital. Hopson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further review of the body cam video shows that the slide of Hopson's weapon was jammed and that there was no magazine in the magazine well, according to police.

"It is important to remember that our officers were faced with a hostage situation involving a man holding a gun against a woman he had already shot," said Chief Noakes in a video released Wednesday.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to everyone involved in and affected by this tragic incident," said Noakes.