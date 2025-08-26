Victim in I-20 motorcycle crash dies in hospital

article

A man who was injured earlier this month in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 20 in Arlington has died from his injuries.

What we know:

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on Aug. 5 in the 3500 block of eastbound I-20.

Arlington police said 28-year-old Christopher Andrew Herrera of Fort Worth was traveling at a high rate of speed in the outer lane and made an unsafe lane change to the left.

The Ducati motorcycle struck two vehicles, and Herrera was thrown from the bike.

While Herrera’s injuries were initially believed to be non-life-threatening, he passed away at Medical City Arlington on Tuesday.

No one else was hurt, and no charges were filed because of the crash.

What we don't know:

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office is still working to determine Herrera’s official cause of death.