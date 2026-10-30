Van Zandt County fatal fire victims laid to rest on Friday

The Brief Funeral services were held Friday for Jasmine Henson and four young children killed in a Van Zandt County mobile home fire. The victim's long-time partner, Cody Mitchell, and their 7-year-old son were the only two who survived the Oct. 21 blaze. Officials have not yet determined what caused the fatal fire.



Funeral services were held on Friday for a Van Zandt County mother and four of her children who died in a house fire last week.

Van Zandt County Fatal Fire

What's new:

The funeral for 27-year-old Jasmine Henson and her children – 10-year-old Robert, 8-year-old Troy, 5-year-old Levi, and 3-year-old Avrii – took place at the Main Street Baptist Church in Grand Saline.

Members of the community poured in to pay their respects. The school districts in Grand Saline and Canton released students early to allow them to attend.

What they're saying:

Cameras were not allowed inside the church, but some guests talked to FOX 4 after the service.

"This is what it means when we all come together. There's so much division today. This is a true example of how nothing really matters outside of kindness and compassion. And I think that's what's being shown," said Danielle Girdano, a representative for the family. "In the middle of such indescribable pain, all of you have reminded us that there is still so much good in this world. You have shown us what it looks like when neigbors truly take care of neighbors, when communities come together, and when complete strangers choose to carry someone else's burden."

As they say their final farewells, family members had one final request.

"We ask for one thing above all else. We ask that you continue praying for our family. Please continue praying for the Henson and Mitchell families not only today but for the days, weeks, months, and years to come," Girdano said.

The backstory:

Fire destroyed the family’s mobile home near Canton on Oct. 21.

Henson’s long-time partner, Cody Mitchell, and their 7-year-old son, Grayson, were the only two survivors.

Officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

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What you can do:

Donation funds were set up at Bartley Funeral Home in Grand Saline to help them cover funeral expenses and on GoFundMe to help Cody and Grayson rebuild their lives.