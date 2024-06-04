Van Zandt County Commissioner killed after tree falls on truck during storms
A Van Zandt County Commissioner was killed during severe storms in East Texas on Monday night.
76-year-old Virgil Melton and his wife, Janice, were driving on FM 279 near Edom, less than 20 miles west of Tyler, when a tree crashed onto their truck.
Melton was killed, and his wife was injured.
There was significant damage in Van Zandt County following Monday's storms.
The National Weather Service in Fort Worth will conduct a storm survey in the area to see if a tornado touched down in the area.
The results of the survey are expected to be completed Wednesday afternoon.