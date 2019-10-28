Vallejo lifts 'water emergency' after PG&E brings in powerful generator

article

The city of Vallejo lifted a mandatory water conservation notice on Monday morning after PG&E brought in a powerful generator to power the city's water pump.

In a video message, Joanna Altman, assistant to the city manager, said residents no longer had to reduce their showers or toilet flushing and they could resume watering their outside plants if they wanted to.

That announcement followed on the heels of a Sunday blast to residents detailing a water emergency based on a PG&E shutoff of a water pump located in City Hall, which had no electricty.

As of 9 a.m., the city said that the Cordelia Raw Water Pumping Complex is now able to pump raw water into the Vallejo Water System for proper treatment. PG&E delivered the generator on a semi-truck and the utility will provide fuel and constant staffing to oversee the pump, city officials said. The emergency power situation will remain until the power is restored. City Hall is closed on Monday because of the power outage.

PG&E had turned off power to 960,000 customers over the weekend, including 25,000 in Solano County, where Vallejo sits ,fearing the historic winds that could topple power lines and spark fires.

As a bonus, the city said that residents dropped their water use from 16.8 million to 12 million gallons of water use in the 24-hour period.

The Times reported that the city manager's office suggested residents buy bottled water or obtain free water at the emergency station at 900 Fairgrounds Drive.

That's what 39-year-old Vallejo resident, Marlena Ryan, is planning to do, as she stays home with her five children on Monday, trying to keep them safe from the haze and smoke that is blanketing her surroundings.

"I'm just shocked," she said, adding that she will indeed heed the water warning. "The fact that this happened because of the PG&E shutdown is really disturbing."

The “wind event” declared is expected to be over on Monday, and PG&E has promised to restore power within 48 hours. A second wind event is expected on Tuesday into Wednesday and the utility could turn off power again, for the fourth time this season.

In addition, Vallejo City Manager Greg Nyhoff declared a state of emergency for the city, not only because of the power shutoff but because crews battled an intense 200-acre fire on Sunday, which shut down the Carquinez Bridge for hours.

The fire was about 90 percent contained on Sunday evening, but it destroyed or damaged several buildings at the Cal Maritime Academy. It was just one of nearly a dozen fires in California, including the largest, the Kincade Fire, still raging in Sonoma County.

The declaration will allow Vallejo access to state money to help city leaders increase staff and resources to deal with firefighting efforts and the power outages.