UTD offering both in-person and online classes for the fall

article

The University of Texas at Dallas is offering students different class options for the fall semester.

Students can either attend face-to-face classes or take a full course-load online.

The university said it wanted to give student the flexibility to pick the option that best fits their needs.

In-person classes and labs will remain in place with safety considerations.

Those who are on campus will be required to wear face coverings and seating capacity for classrooms and common areas will be reduced.

Classrooms will also be sanitized regularly.