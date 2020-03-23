UT Dallas staff donate medical supplies to Parkland during shortage

article

With the shortage in personal protective equipment (PPE) amidst the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, UT Dallas staff donated supplies to a local hospital.

Research staff from UT Dallas delivered PPE to Parkland Memorial Hospital to help keep healthcare professionals protected while taking care of the sick.

The staff delivered more than 72,000 gloves, 1,100 facemasks and 69 N-95 masks that were provided by faculty members from across UT Dallas labs.

As of Monday afternoon, Dallas County has reported 155 cases of COVID-19. Four of them have died.

Beginning Monday at 11:59 p.m., Dallas County will be under a shelter-at-home order in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.