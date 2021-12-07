US marks 80 years since Pearl Harbor attack; President Biden visits WWII Memorial

The nation is marking 80 years since the bombing of Pearl Harbor by remembering those killed in the attack that launched the U.S. into World War II.

A special commemoration of the 80th anniversary will be held at the National World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Messages from survivors will be read and volunteers will represent the names of the more than 2,400 Americans who were killed on December 7, 1941.

President Joe Biden visited the National World War II Memorial Tuesday morning and a few dozen survivors were expected to gather at the site of the Japanese bombing in Hawaii.