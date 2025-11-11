US 175 westbound closure expected to last over 12 hours after diesel spill

The Brief Westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 175 are closed after a semi-trailer dump truck struck a utility pole late Monday, causing a significant diesel spill. The impact immediately knocked out power to at least 5,000 homes and businesses. The closure is expected to last more than 12 hours as cleanup and power restoration continue.



The westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 175 (C.F. Hawn Freeway) remain closed Tuesday morning after a semi-trailer truck crashed into a utility pole late Monday, spilling diesel fuel and causing widespread power outages.

What we know:

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the crash on the westbound service road of US 175 at approximately 11:15 p.m. Monday.

A semi-trailer dump truck struck a large utility pole, snapping the pole in half and immediately knocking out power to at least 5,000 homes and businesses. The impact also brought down wires across both U.S. Highway 175 and South Buckner Boulevard. The truck’s diesel fuel tank ruptured during the crash, spilling fuel across the roadway.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Hazardous materials teams are managing the diesel spill, and Oncor crews are working to restore service. Officials estimate the closure will last more than 12 hours.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ US 175 Crash (Terry Van Sickle)

Local perspective:

As of Tuesday morning, more than 100 customers remain without power.

What we don't know:

An investigation into the cause of the crash is currently ongoing.