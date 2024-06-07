UNT announces sole finalist for university president

article

The University of North Texas Board of Regents has made its choice for the university's next president.

Dr. Harrison Keller was named the sole finalist for the position.

Keller has worked as the commissioner and CEO of the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board since 2019.

"I am honored and excited by the opportunity to lead this remarkable university," Keller said in a statement. "Across the nation, not many universities have the scale, capabilities, and potential of the University of North Texas. For the Dallas-Fort Worth area and across the state, UNT is uniquely positioned to expand opportunities through innovative, excellent programs and strategic partnerships. I look forward to connecting with students, faculty, staff, and alumni to emphasize UNT’s deep commitment to transform lives through excellence, curiosity, and innovation."

Under state law, universities must name the sole finalist for a presidential role and wait 21 days before making a permanent appointment.

Keller would become the 17th president in UNT's history.

Dr. Neal Smatresk announced he would be leaving the role in February.

Smatresk has served as UNT's president since 2014.