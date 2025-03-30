UNT hires new basketball head coach Daniyal Robinson

article

The Brief UNT hires their 20th head coach in men's basketball program history with the hire of Daniyal Robinson. Robinson previously coached three consecutive 20+ win seasons for the Cleveland State Vikings. Vice President and Athletic Director, Jared Mosley says conversations with Robinson ensure continued momentum following the departure of former UNT head coach Ross Hodge.



UNT men's basketball hired its 20th head coach in program history on Sunday.

Daniyal Robinson, who most recently coached at Cleveland State, takes over just a few days after former UNT basketball head coach Ross Hodge accepted a head coaching position for West Virginia.

Who is Daniyal Robinson?

Dig deeper:

Robinson previously coached at Cleveland State and led the program to 65 victories and three straight 20+ win seasons.

Along with three postseason appearances in his three seasons as head coach, he also recorded a 39-21 record in conference play.

What they're saying:

"Daniyal is a defensive focused coach who has a reputation as a great recruiter and builder of young men. His track record of success at Cleveland State speaks for itself with three straight 20-win seasons in this chaotic NIL environment. He's learned from some of the best coaches in the business it was clear in our conversations that he has a detailed plan to ensure continued momentum and success at the national level. We look forward to welcoming Daniyal, his wife Kim, and three children — Devyn, Reece and Reid to Denton," said Vice President and Director of Athletics, Jared Mosley on Sunday.