UNT hires new basketball head coach Daniyal Robinson
DENTON - UNT men's basketball hired its 20th head coach in program history on Sunday.
Daniyal Robinson, who most recently coached at Cleveland State, takes over just a few days after former UNT basketball head coach Ross Hodge accepted a head coaching position for West Virginia.
Who is Daniyal Robinson?
Dig deeper:
Robinson previously coached at Cleveland State and led the program to 65 victories and three straight 20+ win seasons.
Along with three postseason appearances in his three seasons as head coach, he also recorded a 39-21 record in conference play.
What they're saying:
"Daniyal is a defensive focused coach who has a reputation as a great recruiter and builder of young men. His track record of success at Cleveland State speaks for itself with three straight 20-win seasons in this chaotic NIL environment. He's learned from some of the best coaches in the business it was clear in our conversations that he has a detailed plan to ensure continued momentum and success at the national level. We look forward to welcoming Daniyal, his wife Kim, and three children — Devyn, Reece and Reid to Denton," said Vice President and Director of Athletics, Jared Mosley on Sunday.
The Source: Information in this article is provided by University of North Texas Athletics.