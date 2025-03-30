Expand / Collapse search

UNT hires new basketball head coach Daniyal Robinson

Published  March 30, 2025 8:54pm CDT
The Brief

    • UNT hires their 20th head coach in men's basketball program history with the hire of Daniyal Robinson.
    • Robinson previously coached three consecutive 20+ win seasons for the Cleveland State Vikings.
    • Vice President and Athletic Director, Jared Mosley says conversations with Robinson ensure continued momentum following the departure of former UNT head coach Ross Hodge.

DENTON - UNT men's basketball hired its 20th head coach in program history on Sunday.

Daniyal Robinson, who most recently coached at Cleveland State, takes over just a few days after former UNT basketball head coach Ross Hodge accepted a head coaching position for West Virginia. 

Who is Daniyal Robinson?

Dig deeper:

Robinson previously coached at Cleveland State and led the program to 65 victories and three straight 20+ win seasons.

Along with three postseason appearances in his three seasons as head coach, he also recorded a 39-21 record in conference play.  

What they're saying:

"Daniyal is a defensive focused coach who has a reputation as a great recruiter and builder of young men.  His track record of success at Cleveland State speaks for itself with three straight 20-win seasons in this chaotic NIL environment.  He's learned from some of the best coaches in the business it was clear in our conversations that he has a detailed plan to ensure continued momentum and success at the national level. We look forward to welcoming Daniyal, his wife Kim, and three children — Devyn, Reece and Reid to Denton," said Vice President and Director of Athletics, Jared Mosley on Sunday.

The Source: Information in this article is provided by University of North Texas Athletics.

