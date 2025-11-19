Universal unveils details for kid-focused theme park opening in Texas 2026

article

The Brief Universal Kids Resort is set to open in Frisco, Texas, in 2026 as a new regional theme park tailored specifically for families with young children. The park will feature seven highly immersive lands based on popular franchises like DreamWorks' Shrek and Trolls , Illumination's Minions , and Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants . The adjacent resort hotel is designed for larger families, featuring rooms with bunk beds and family suites located steps away from the park entrance.



Universal Destinations & Experiences on Tuesday unveiled the full slate of attractions, shows, and themed lands for its new Universal Kids Resort, a regional theme park specifically designed for families with young children. The resort is scheduled to open in Frisco, Texas, in 2026.

Universal Kids Resort

The park is set to feature seven highly immersive lands based on popular DreamWorks, Illumination, and Nickelodeon properties.

"Every detail was designed through a child's eyes, from signs at their height to colors that invite them in," said Molly Murphy, President of Universal Creative. "The result is a park that celebrates the joy of being a kid – where imagination isn't just encouraged, it's embedded in every attraction, space, and experience."

Seven Immersive Worlds

Image 1 of 8 ▼ (Source: Universal Destinations & Experiences)

The seven themed lands will serve as playgrounds for young families, featuring attractions, dining, and interactive elements inspired by beloved characters:

DreamWorks' Shrek's Swamp: Features the ride Shrek & Fiona's Happily Ogre After, which retells the couple's story, alongside the interactive water play area Shrek's Swamp Splash & Smash.

Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants Bikini Bottom: Guests can enjoy the Jellyfish Fields Jamboree ride, take a spin through Mrs. Puff's Boating School, and dine at Goofy Goober's for sky-high sundaes.

Illumination's Minions vs. Minions: Bello Bay Club: This land centers on a spirited water battle where guests grab a water blaster to join the mayhem between Yellow and Purple Minions.

DreamWorks' TrollsFest: The area includes the indoor interactive King Trollex TechnoDance Party, the twisting Rhonda's TrollsFest Express armadillo bus ride, and the Hair in the Clouds ride, which soars above the festival grounds.

DreamWorks' Puss in Boots Del Mar: The land features the Swings Over Del Mar ride and the Mama Luna's Adopt a Kitty Day! puppet performance.

Jurassic World Adventure Camp: Families can help search for the missing Ankylosaurus, Bumpy, on the twisting Jurassic World: Cretaceous Coaster and enjoy a bird's eye view from the Pteranodrop ride.

Isle of Curiosity: Serving as the park's gateway, this land will host Gabby's Cat-Tastic Dance Party! from DreamWorks' Gabby’s Dollhouse and house the flagship Universal Kids Resort Store.

The park will also feature multiple sensory gardens designed to give children and families opportunities to pause and reset.

Resort Hotel Amenities

The Universal Kids Resort Hotel, located steps from the park, was designed to accommodate larger families. Standard rooms and suites will feature twin-over-full or twin-over-twin bunk beds and offer family suites with separate king bedrooms. Hotel amenities will include the Curiosity Café, a full-service bar, an outdoor pool, and a game room.

What they're saying:

"It celebrates all the best parts of being a kid, the laughter, the curiosity, the courage to be unapologetically yourself, and in doing so, invites a new generation into the incredible thrills of Universal," said Brian Robinson, Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer at Universal Creative.