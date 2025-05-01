Two killed in crash with 18-wheeler on U.S. 67 in Dallas

article

A car crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler late Wednesday night, killing two men and shutting down U.S. 67 early Thursday, according to Dallas police.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Crash on U.S. 67 (Source: Terry Van Sickle)

What we know:

Officers responded just before midnight to the northbound lanes of U.S. 67 at Wheatland Road. They found two men dead inside a heavily damaged car. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.

Police said the 18-wheeler was traveling north on the freeway when a small car slammed into the back of it. Investigators believe the car was speeding.

The freeway is expected to remain closed until about 10 a.m.

Dig deeper:

Police told FOX 4 crews at the scene they believe there may have been a third person in the car who ran from the crash. Investigators are reviewing dashcam and surveillance footage.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The identities of those involved have not been released.