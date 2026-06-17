Two charged with murder after fatal fentanyl poisoning in Prosper

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The Brief A Dallas man and a Wylie woman have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder following a fatal fentanyl poisoning in Prosper on January 31. Investigators allege the female suspect directly supplied the lethal dose to the victim after purchasing the narcotics from the male suspect at his Dallas residence. The murder charges were filed under a strict Texas statute that allows prosecutors to treat fatal overdoses as homicides without needing to prove intent to kill.



Two people have been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a fatal fentanyl poisoning earlier this year, police said Wednesday, marking the latest application of a strict Texas law that treats fatal overdoses as homicides.

Two Charged With Fentanyl Murder

Jessica Shirey, 30, of Wylie, and Joey Jimenez, 32, of Dallas, were both taken into custody following an extensive investigation by Prosper Police Drug Interdiction and Criminal Enforcement detectives, according to Interim Police Chief Ken Myers.

What we know:

The case began on Jan. 31, when Prosper police officers responded to a 911 call reporting a possible overdose at a home in the 100 block of West Sixth Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male resident deceased inside the home.

An autopsy and subsequent investigation confirmed the man died from ingesting a fatal dose of fentanyl.

The identity of the man has not been released.

Detectives identified Shirey as the individual who directly provided the lethal narcotics to the victim. She was arrested on May 27 and booked into the Collin County Detention Facility.

Supply Chain Uncovered

Dig deeper:

As the investigation expanded, detectives determined that Shirey had originally obtained the supply from Jimenez. On June 11, Prosper police, with assistance from the Dallas Police Department, executed arrest and search warrants at Jimenez’s Dallas home. Jimenez was taken into custody without incident and also booked into the Collin County facility on a murder charge.

The first-degree felony charges were filed under Texas House Bill 6, a state law that went into effect in September 2023. The statute allows prosecutors to levy murder charges against individuals who knowingly manufacture or deliver fentanyl that results in a death. Under the law, prosecutors are not required to prove that the supplier intended to kill the victim.

What they're saying:

"Fentanyl continues to devastate families and communities, and even a small amount can be deadly," Chief Myers said in a statement. "Those who choose to distribute fentanyl should understand that this conduct will not be tolerated in our community."

Police have urged anyone with additional information regarding fentanyl distribution in the area to contact the department's criminal investigations division.