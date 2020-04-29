TWC: Workers who can't return to work due to COVID-19 issues still eligible for unemployment benefits

With millions of employees being called back to work on Friday, there is confusion over workers’ rights.

If you have been asked to report back to work Friday, there are some things you need to know.

Normally, job refusal means no unemployment benefits for Texans. But when it comes to COVID-19, nothing is normal.

As Texas reopens on Friday, servers like Jose Staats are being called back to work. He's waited tables at Whiskey Cake for three years.

Staats says uncomfortable returning to work because he has a few health issues. When he offered to return to work part-time, he was told by management that he would have to come back full-time or not at all.

According to a letter from management, "any employee who doesn’t come back will no longer qualify for unemployment benefits.”

“For them not even to say, ‘Hey, don't come back. Wait until you feel ok.’ Nothing like that was said,” Staats said.

Scott Sharrer is the vice president of operations for Whiskey Cake.

“No, absolutely it is not take it or leave it,” he said. “I want everyone to know if you worked for us before and you're not comfortable coming back to work, please stay home.”

While Sharrer acknowledges the ‘all or nothing’ messaging from management, he says what companies need is guidance from the Texas Workforce Commission as millions of folks head back to work this week. He has now reached out to Staats to clear up any confusion.

“We're trying to provide what we do get, but there hasn't been a lot of communication,” Sharrer said.

Right now, the TWC instructs on its website that any employee who doesn't come back to work should be reported to the fraud department.

“That message was set for normal circumstances,” explained Ed Serna, head of the TWC. “You’ll probably see that message change later today with updated information.”

“With all due respect, it’s a website and doesn’t take a long time to update,” Reporter Steve Noviello told Serna. “Don’t you think that’s a crucial detail that should be updated without me having to ask you about it?”

“No, it shouldn't,” Serna said. “Because what I don't want to do is put a message out that is incomplete or inaccurate and then put another message out after that.”

“But you recognize the message currently is not accurate, correct?” Noviello asked.

“The message is not friendly and does not reflect what I just told you,” Serna said.

The reality is workers simply have to attest that they are unable to return. Maybe, they're sick. Maybe, they don't have child care.

“The default is to continue to pay benefits,” Serna said. “So we’re not going to cut anybody off while we investigate or anything like that.”

Again, if you’re being asked to report back to work and can't, let your employer know. Your benefits will not be interrupted. But your explanation will be investigated on a case-by-case basis.