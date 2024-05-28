Trump trial live updates: Closing arguments begin in hush money case

Key things to know:

Closing arguments in Trump's hush money trial are happening on Tuesday, giving prosecutors and defense lawyers one final opportunity to convince the jury of their respective cases.

Arguments are expected to last all day Tuesday with jury deliberations starting as early as Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Trump falsified internal business records to cover up hush money payments tied to a scheme to buy and bury negative stories that potentially threatened his 2016 presidential bid.

Donald Trump's historic hush money trial entered its final leg on Tuesday morning with the start of closing arguments.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys are getting one final opportunity to convince the jury of their respective cases before deliberations begin. Jurors will then undertake the unprecedented task of deciding whether to convict the former U.S. president of felony criminal charges stemming from hush money payments tied to an alleged scheme to buy and bury stories that might wreck Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

At the heart of the charges are reimbursements paid to Michael Cohen for a $130,000 hush money payment that was paid to porn actor Stormy Daniels in exchange for not going public with her claim about a 2006 sexual encounter with Trump.

Prosecutors say the payments to Cohen, Trump's then-lawyer, were falsely logged as "legal expenses" to hide the true nature of the transactions.

Trump has denied all wrongdoing.

He pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records, charges which are punishable by up to four years in prison.

Closing arguments are expected to last all day Tuesday, with jury deliberations beginning as soon as Wednesday.

11:55 a.m. ET: Todd Blanche turns his attention to Stormy Daniels

As Todd Blanche resumed the defense’s summation, he pointed out that Daniels issued two statements in 2018 denying that she’d ever had a sexual encounter with Trump. She testified that she signed off on them at her lawyer’s urging, the Associated Press noted.

11:50 a.m. ET: Todd Blanche argues ‘people already knew’ about Stormy Daniels’ claims

Turning to Stormy Daniels’ story, Blanche noted that her allegations of a sexual encounter with Trump were aired on a gossip site in 2011, four years before Trump announced his presidential candidacy. Trump has denied having sex with Daniels.

"So how could this issue have influenced the election?" Blanche argued. "People already knew about the allegations."

At the behest of Daniels and Cohen, the story was taken off the site.

Blanche asserted that the real impetus behind Daniels’ interest in making a deal in 2016 was that some people wanted to use the election as pressure to "extort" Trump.

11:45 a.m. ET: Defense denies recorded conversation between Trump and Michael Cohen was about a porn star payoff

Todd Blanche took aim at a key piece of prosecution evidence: the secret recording Cohen says he made of himself briefing Trump on a plan to buy the rights to McDougal’s story from the National Enquirer, according to the Associated Press.

Blanche said the September 2016 recording, which cuts off before the conversation finishes, is unreliable and isn’t about McDougal at all — but rather a plan to buy a collection of material that the tabloid had been hoarding on Trump. Cohen has said the audio cut off because the iPhone he was using to make the recording was receiving a phone call.

"There is no doubt that this recording discussed AMI and discussed Mr. Pecker," Blanche said, referring to the National Enquirer’s parent company and then-publisher. "There is a lot of doubt that it discussed Karen McDougal."

After playing parts of the recording, Blanche urged jurors to trust their ears when deciphering a key part — whether Trump mentioned a dollar figure that he might have to spend, as Cohen and prosecutors contend, or whether he said something else.

"What do we got to pay for this? One-fifty?" Trump said, according to Cohen and prosecutors, as in $150,000.

"Listen to the recording. See if you hear one-fifty," Blanche told jurors.

11:40 a.m. ET: Trump campaign hosts news conference to rebut De Niro, Jan. 6 officers

Donald Trump’s campaign staffers held their own news conference outside the courthouse in the exact same spot where actor Robert De Niro and Jan. 6 officers had just spoken on behalf of the Biden campaign.

Jason Miller, Trump’s senior campaign advisor, called De Niro "a washed-up actor," and said the news conference showed that the trial was political.

"After months of saying politics had nothing to do with this trial, they showed up and made a campaign event out of a lower Manhattan trial day for President Trump," Miller said.

Karoline Leavitt, the campaign press secretary, called the Biden campaign "desperate and failing" and "pathetic" and said their event outside the trial was "a full-blown concession that this trial is a witch hunt that comes from the top."

11:35 a.m. ET: Todd Blanche argues a second AMI deal was ‘not a catch-and-kill’

Taking aim at prosecutors’ portrayal of Karen McDougal’s deal with AMI as part of the purported hush money conspiracy, Todd Blanche emphasized testimony from her lawyer and others that she didn’t even want her claim published, the Associated Press reported.

Rather, Blanche said the former Playboy model wanted to reenergize her career by getting into magazines, according to the testimony — though McDougal herself didn’t testify.

"This was not a catch-and-kill," Blanche said.

11:30 a.m. ET: Todd Blanche suggests Michael Cohen tailored his testimony after seeing what another witness said about him

On the witness stand as the last prosecution witness, Cohen stressed that he’d routinely update Trump on tasks he’d performed on his behalf so that he’d get credit for doing them. Cohen said he wanted to "obtain credit" so that Trump "understood that I was accomplishing what he wanted."

Blanche reminded jurors that Cohen acknowledged following the case closely prior to testifying, noting that Trump’s aide, confidante and White House Communications Director Hope Hicks testified 10 days before he did that Cohen is "the kind of person who seeks credit."

11:25 a.m. ET: ‘This isn’t a catch-and-kill’

Todd Blanche has taken issue with the notion that there was a conspiracy to suppress negative stories to help Trump’s campaign. Blanche pointed to AMI’s $30,000 payment to Dino Sajudin, a former Trump Tower doorman who falsely alleged the former president had fathered a child out of wedlock. It was one of three potentially damaging stories the tabloid did not run, according to the Associated Press.

Blanche pointed to Pecker’s testimony that he saw the doorman story as a potential blockbuster and would gladly have published it if it had been true.

"This isn’t a catch-and-kill. This is an opportunity," Blanche said. "It was worth too much to catch and kill, full stop."

He also noted Pecker had testified that the tabloid only published about half the stories they purchased.

"That’s meaningful. That matters," he told the jury.

11:15 a.m. ET: Todd Blanche urges jurors to disregard concerns over ‘conspiracy’

Todd Blanche implored the jury to reject the prosecution’s contention that Trump engaged in a conspiracy to influence the 2016 election by involving himself in efforts to bury negative stories about him — and to reject the allegation that, after the fact, he falsified records of Cohen’s payments to hide that conspiracy.

"The government wants you to believe that President Trump did these things with his records to conceal efforts to promote his successful candidacy in 2016, the year before," Blanche said.

"Even that, even if you find that is true, that is not enough ... it doesn’t matter if there’s a conspiracy to win an election. Every campaign in this country is a conspiracy to promote a candidate, a group of people who are working together to help somebody win."

11:05 a.m. ET: Todd Blanche notes Trump watches his finances carefully

Michael Cohen got $420,000 in all from Trump in 2017, a sum that the ex-lawyer and prosecutors have said included the $130,000 reimbursement related to Daniels, a $50,000 repayment for an unrelated expense and a $60,000 bonus. On top of that, they’ve said, there was extra money to cover taxes that would be due on the $130,000 as income — taxes that wouldn’t apply if it had simply been paid as a business expense reimbursement, the Associated Press reported.

"That is absurd," Blanche told jurors, pointing to "all the other evidence you heard about how carefully President Trump watches his finances."

The defense had previously argued Tuesday that Trump may not have been fully aware of all his invoices.

11 a.m. ET: Robert De Niro, Jan. 6 first responders say Trump is a threat to democracy

The Biden campaign has sent Robert De Niro and two former law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, not far from the criminal court where Donald Trump’s hush money trial is happening.

Speaking while the former president is stuck in court, De Niro said Trump wants to "destroy not only the city, but the country and eventually he could destroy the world."

He said if Trump gets reelected, "he will never leave" and that Americans can "kiss these freedoms goodbye that we all take for granted."

As he spoke, Trump protesters screamed anti-Biden chants.

10:39 a.m. ET: Todd Blanche further lays into Michael Cohen’s credibility

Todd Blanche argued that the key prosecution witness was lying when he said he was working for free as Trump’s personal lawyer once Trump became president.

"What the government did for the past five weeks, at the end of the day, is ask you to believe the man who testified two weeks ago: Michael Cohen," Blanche told jurors. "Michael Cohen asked you to ignore the documents, ignore what the email says about sending a retainer agreement sought by Mr. Weisselberg, asked you to believe that he worked for free."

As Trump was getting ready to move to the White House, Cohen testified he was upset that his annual Trump Organization holiday bonus had been slashed from $150,000 to $50,000. Blanche asked, in light of that frustration, was Cohen really going to work for free?

"Is that the man that testified, or is that a lie?" Blanche asked.

10:35 a.m. ET: Defense stresses Trump was extremely busy when signing checks

Todd Blanche stressed that Trump was busy during the time when he signed the checks at the heart of the case.

"It matters where President Trump was," at this time Blanche said.

He noted Trump assistant Madeleine Westerhout had testified that Trump would sometimes sign checks while meeting with people or while on the phone, not knowing what they were.

Blanche argued it was unreasonable to suggest Trump was aware of the details of every invoice just because he knew of some. "That is a stretch and that is reasonable doubt, ladies and gentlemen," he said.

10:32 a.m. ET: Accounts payable takes center stage

In an effort to show Donald Trump was distant from the transactions at the heart of the charges. Blanche focused for a bit on a February 2017 email that then-Trump Organization controller Jeffrey McConney sent to an accounts payable staffer, telling her how to handle the payments to Michael Cohen, the Associated Press noted.

"Post to legal expenses. Put ‘retainer for the months of January and February 2017’ in the description," the email read in part.

McConney testified that he never talked to Trump about how to characterize the payments and was "just taking information from the invoice" Cohen had submitted.

10:30 a.m. ET: How did Michael Cohen get paid?

Todd Blanche is getting into the details of how payments to Cohen were made, first through a trust set up to hold Trump’s assets while he was in office, then through Trump’s personal bank account with checks signed by the then-president, according to the Associated Press.

"This was a very confusing time for the Trump Organization," Blanche said. There were a lot of adjustments being made as Trump’s assets were put under the trust’s control and it was the first time in decades that Trump wasn’t in charge, Blanche said.

At one point, early in the repayment process in 2017, then-Trump Organization finance chief emailed a subordinate that it was OK to pay Cohen out of the trust per an agreement with Trump’s sons, Eric and Donald Trump Jr. who were running the Trump Organization’s day-to-day operations at the time. Both were in court Tuesday.

Blanche questioned why, if prosecutors allege Trump was involved in a conspiracy to conceal the nature of the payments, the sons he put in charge of his company weren’t called to the witness stand. "Guess who else you didn’t hear from at this trial? Don or Eric," Blanche said.

10:25 a.m. ET: Don’t believe everything you read

Todd Blanche took aim at the prosecution’s use of excerpts from Trump’s book to attempt to portray him as a detail-oriented micromanager who would be fully aware of any money his company was spending.

The books were from a decade ago, if not older, and were written with the help of ghostwriters, Blanche told the jury.

"You should be suspicious. That’s a red flag," Blanche said in an effort to preempt the prosecution’s closing arguments.

10:20 a.m. ET: ‘Michael Cohen was President Trump’s personal attorney. Period,’ Blanche says

A key part of prosecutors’ claims is that Michael Cohen wasn’t being paid for legal work in 2017, but rather was being reimbursed in a veiled way for the Daniels payment. Todd Blanche pointed to emails and testimony showing that Cohen did indeed work on some legal matters for Trump that year, the Associated Press.

While Cohen characterized that work as "very minimal," Blanche argued otherwise.

"Cohen lied to you. Cohen lied to you," Blanche said, his voice getting more emphatic.

Blanche noted that Cohen went on TV to discuss his role as Trump’s personal lawyer and put the title in the signature block of every email he sent. "This was not a secret. Michael Cohen was President Trump’s personal attorney. Period," Blanche said.

10:06 a.m. ET: Biden and Trump campaigns to hold dueling press conferences outside the courthouse

President Joe Biden’s campaign announced that it would hold an event with "special guests" as closing arguments are underway.

Trump spokesman Jason Miller says the former president’s allies will respond with their own event immediately following Biden’s. He wrote on X, formerly Twitter that Biden’s allies "aren’t in PA, MI, WI, NV, AZ or GA - they’re outside the Biden Trial against President Trump," adding: "It’s always been about politics."

10:02 a.m. ET: Welcome to Todd Blanche’s PowerPoint presentation

The defense is using a PowerPoint presentation as it begins its summation and tries to shift blame to Michael Cohen and the Trump Organization.

Todd Blanche is showing the jury copies of the invoices, vouchers and checks that are at the heart of the case — vouchers and checks he says were entered and prepared by the company’s accounting department.

The PowerPoint also notes Cohen sent the invoices for his services. None of the invoices were sent directly to then-President Trump, Blanche says.

9:55 a.m. ET: Defense begins closing arguments

Defense lawyer Todd Blanche began his closing argument Tuesday morning by telling jurors that Donald Trump "is innocent" of the charges against him.

"He did not commit any crimes and the district attorney has not met their burden of proof. Period," Blanche said before adding that evidence in the case "should leave you wanting."

"This case is about documents. It’s a paper case. This case is not about an encounter with Stormy Daniels 18 years ago, an encounter that President Trump has unequivocally and repeatedly denied ever occurred," Blanche said. "Nor is it about the confidential settlement and non-disclosure agreement that Daniels entered into eight years ago."

8:40 a.m. ET: What happens during closing arguments?

Prosecutors and defense lawyers will have their final opportunity to address the jury in closing arguments.

The arguments don’t count as evidence in the case charging Trump with falsifying business records to cover up hush money payments during the 2016 presidential election.

They’ll instead function as hours-long recaps of the key points the lawyers want to leave jurors with before the panel disappears behind closed doors for deliberations.

Jurors over the course of a month have heard testimony about sex and bookkeeping, tabloid journalism and presidential politics.

Their task ahead will be to decide whether prosecutors who have charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records have proved their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

8:15 a.m. ET: What must be proved for a conviction?

With closing arguments in Donald Trump's hush money trial expected to get underway Tuesday morning, jurors have a weighty task ahead of them — deciding whether to convict the former U.S. president of some, all or none of the 34 felony counts he's charged with.

To convict Trump of felony falsifying business records, prosecutors must convince jurors beyond a reasonable doubt that he not only falsified or caused business records to be entered falsely but also did so with intent to commit or conceal another crime.

Any verdict must be unanimous.

To prevent a conviction, the defense simply needs to convince at least one juror that prosecutors haven’t proved Trump’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, the standard for criminal cases.

New York also has a misdemeanor falsifying business records charge, which requires proving only that a defendant made or caused the false entries, but it is not part of Trump’s case and will not be considered by jurors.

Trump's hush money case

The indictment against Trump centers on payoffs allegedly made to two women, porn star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Trump’s former lawyer and "fixer," Michael Cohen, paid Daniels $130,000 and arranged for the publisher of the National Enquirer supermarket tabloid to pay McDougal $150,000.

Trump's company, the Trump Organization, then reimbursed Cohen and paid him bonuses and extra payments – all of which, prosecutors say, were falsely logged as legal expenses in company records. Over several months, Cohen said the company paid him $420,000.

Payments were also allegedly made to a Trump Tower doorman who claimed to have a story about a child he alleged Trump had out of wedlock.

The indictment, brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, made Trump the first ex-president ever to face criminal charges.

Trump has denied the accusations.

Who are the jurors?

After being forced to release a seated juror, the judge ordered the media not to report on where potential jurors have worked – even when stated in open court – and to be careful about revealing information about those who would sit in judgment of the former president. Here's what we can report.

Juror 1 and foreperson: A man who lives in New York City and has no children. Loves the outdoors and gets his news from The New York Times, Daily Mail, Fox News and MSNBC.

When asked by Trump defense attorney Todd Blanche if he was aware Trump is charged in other cases and jurisdictions, and how that affects him, the man said, "I don’t have an opinion."

Juror 2: A man who said he follows Trump’s former lawyer, Cohen, on "X," formerly known as Twitter. He also revealed he follows other right-wing accounts including Trump’s former adviser, Kellyanne Conway.

He has said he would unfollow Cohen as he may be a witness in the trial.

Juror 3: A middle-aged man who lives in Manhattan. He grew up in Oregon. He gets his news from The New York Times and Google.

Juror 4: A man who lived in New York City for 15 years. He is originally from California. He is married with three children and a wife who is a teacher. He has served on a jury before – both on a grand jury and a jury in a criminal trial.

The juror said he gets his news from "a smattering" of sources and does not use social media.

Juror 5: A young woman who is a New York native.

She gets most of her news from Google and Tiktok.

Juror 6: A young woman who lives in Manhattan and likes to dance.

Juror 7: A man who is married with two children.

He gets most of his news from The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, the New York Post and The Washington Post. The man has said he is aware there are other lawsuits but said, "I’m not sure that I know anyone’s character."

Juror 8: No information has been released about this juror.

Juror 9: A woman who lives in Manhattan. She is not married and has no children.

She has never served on a jury before and does not watch the news. However, she said she does have email subscriptions to CNN and The New York Times. She follows social media accounts and listens to podcasts. She also enjoys watching reality TV.

Juror 10: A man who lives in Manhattan. He is not married and has no children. He does have a roommate who works in accounting. He rarely follows the news but he does listen to podcasts on behavioral psychology.

Juror 11: No information has been released about this juror.

Juror 12: No information has been released about this juror.

How can I watch the Trump trial?

The trial is not being televised. Instead, news reporters and producers will have the ability to sit inside the courtroom and deliver information to the public.

How many court cases is Trump involved in?

As of this report, Trump is currently involved in four criminal cases, which includes the hush money case.

A second case out of Fulton County, Georgia, has charged Trump, as well as 18 others, with participating in a scheme to illegally attempt to overturn the former president’s loss to President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump is also involved in a third criminal case in Washington, D.C., which charged him with allegedly conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in the run-up to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

And his fourth case involves classified documents that Trump illegally retained at his Mar-a-Lago estate after he left the White House.

