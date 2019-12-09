‘Trump is innocent’: Man interrupts Judiciary hearing, calls for end to ‘impeachment scam’

A supporter of President Donald Trump interrupted the beginning of the latest round of impeachment hearings for the House Judiciary Committee Monday.

The man yelled in the chamber, interrupting Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., as he began to deliver his opening statement. The man claimed the Democrats are “committing treason” and that Trump is innocent.

“America is sick of the treason committed by the Democrat Party. We’re not going to sit here and watch you run an impeachment scam and remove our vote. We voted for Donald Trump and they’re simply removing you because they don’t like him,” the man said. “We know who committed the crimes and it wasn’t Trump. Trump is innocent.”

The man, who was identified as J Owen Shroyer on his Twitter account, shared video of his solo protest. His Twitter account stated he works for InfoWars, a far-right extremist website.

Shroyer was escorted out of the chamber by Capitol Police.

The House Judiciary Committee held its second round of hearings as part of the Trump impeachment inquiry. They are expected to vote sometime this week on two or more charges of abuse of power, bribery and obstruction against Trump.

Democrats said Trump’s push to have Ukraine investigate rival Joe Biden while at the same time withholding U.S. military aid ran counter to U.S. policy and benefited Russia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.