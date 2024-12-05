WATCH: Frisco Congressman, acting Secret Service director get in shouting match at hearing

The Brief Frisco Congressman Pat Fallon got in a shouting match with the acting Secret Service director on Thursday. The fight happened during a hearing about the attempted assassination of Donald Trump. Fallon claimed Ronald Rowe improperly took a prominent post at a 9/11 rememberance ceremony.



A shouting match broke out on Capitol Hill on Thursday between a North Texas lawmaker and the acting head of the Secret Service.

The fight between Rep. Pat Fallon (R-Frisco) and acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe came during a Congressional hearing on the Secret Service's failure to prevent the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

Fallon questioned Rowe about his role in protecting then-candidate Trump, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at a 9/11 remembrance ceremony.

Fallon accused Rowe of taking a spot next to the leaders when he was not directly in charge of protecting them.

"I think it was a vanity project. I think he was auditioning for the job," Fallon exclaimed.

Rowe contended he was at the event to show respect for Secret Service members who died on 9/11.

"Oh. That's a bunch of horse hockey," Fallon replied.

"Do not invoke 9/11 for political purposes," Rowe said.

Earlier in the meeting, Rowe promised accountability at the Secret Service and acknowledged its failures over the past year.

Rowe says the advance work before Trump's Butler, Pennsylvania speech did not meet the agency's standards.

Since, the agency has started providing more agents to protection detail and expanding its use of drones.