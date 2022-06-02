Expand / Collapse search

Truck carrying frozen chicken catches fire on I-20

Mesquite
A truck loaded with frozen chicken is a loss after it caught fire and shut down a major DFW highway.

MESQUITE, Texas - A truck carrying frozen chicken caught fire late Wednesday night in Mesquite.

The driver pulled over on Interstate 20 near Lawson Street and sprayed a fire extinguisher on the engine. But he couldn’t stop a fire from spreading.

The truck was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Parts of I-20 were shut down for several hours while crews worked to clean up the incident.

No one was hurt.