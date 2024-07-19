Troy Aikman's 'Eight' trademark challenged by Lamar Jackson

article

Dallas Cowboys great Troy Aikman is facing a new legal challenge from Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson.

FL101 Inc., a company with Aikman listed as a director, is attempting to trademark his number "Eight" for several different uses.

Eight was Aikman's jersey number and his current beer brand.

Jackson, who also wears number 8, has filed for or owns several trademarks around the number.

The Ravens QB has filed an opposition to Aikman's trademark push for apparel and bags.

BALTIMORE, MD - JANUARY 28: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens throws the ball during the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Perry Expand

In a July 9 court filing, Jackson's attorney says granting Aikman a trademark is "likely to cause confusion, or cause mistake, or to deceive."

Jackson's team goes on to argue that time and effort has been spent to build his brand.

Aikman already has trademarks for "Eight" to use for his beer and more.