Trinity Metro bus involved in fatal Fort Worth crash

One person was killed and two others were hurt in a bus crash in north Fort Worth.

Fort Worth police said it happened around 5 a.m. near Angle and Long avenues, near the Fort Worth Meacham Airport.

The bus was reportedly headed south on Angle Avenue when the pickup truck pulled out in front of it. The bus struck the passenger side of the truck.

The driver of the pickup died at the scene. The bus driver and one passenger were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The crash caused some traffic delays in the area early Wednesday morning.