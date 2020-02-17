Trial begins for man accused of killing Richardson police officer and another man

article

The trial is underway for the man accused of killing a Richardson police office and another man.

Brandon McCall faces two counts of capital murder and seven counts of aggravated assault on a public servant.

Police said he shot officer David Sherrard during a disturbance call at an apartment complex in February 2018.

McCall's friend, Rene Gamez, was also killed.

Collin County prosecutors said they will ask for the death penalty.