Trapped juvenile rescued from collapsed cave near Lake Alan Henry

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The Brief Emergency crews rescued a juvenile who became trapped after a cave entrance collapsed near Lake Alan Henry. Heavy Rescue and Game Warden teams used boats to transport equipment across the water to break through a fallen boulder. Rescuers successfully hoisted the juvenile out using a safety harness, and the youth was evaluated at the scene uninjured.



A juvenile was rescued uninjured Friday night after becoming trapped beneath a collapsed cave near Lake Alan Henry in Garza County, authorities said.

Teen trapped in collapsed cave

What we know:

Lubbock Fire Rescue received a mutual aid request just before 9 p.m. Friday for a person trapped in a cave near the public campsites. The department deployed both its Heavy Rescue and Dive teams to the scene.

Responders arrived to find that a large fallen boulder was blocking the cave's only exit, trapping the juvenile inside. Because the most efficient access point was from the shoreline, personnel and heavy equipment were transported across the water using boats from Lubbock Fire Rescue and the Texas Game Wardens, who established a unified command with Garza County officials.

The Heavy Rescue Team immediately set to work breaking down the blockage while simultaneously rigging a vertical extrication system. Rescuers lowered a safety harness into the cave and guided the juvenile on how to secure it.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ ((Source: Lubbock Fire Rescue))

The individual was safely hoisted out of the cave and evaluated at the scene by Garza County EMS. An Aerocare medical helicopter was initially requested as a precaution but was later canceled.